Driver Pulled from Fiery Crash on Bear Valley Parkway

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Bear Valley Parkway at Eldorado Drive. That noise you hear in the video is the car's horn still honking.

A passerby jumped in and helped rescue a driver who was critically burned in a high-speed crash in Escondido Wednesday.

The car was traveling along Bear Valley Parkway at speeds over 100 mph just before 3 a.m. when the driver lost control, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car veered off the road and slammed into a tree with such force the vehicle went up the tree and slid down, officers said.

When emergency crews arrived at the crash near Eldorado Drive, the car’s horn was still honking and the tires were still spinning at 100 mph.

A passerby saw the collision and turned his vehicle around to try and help the driver.

One person was pulled from the wreckage. The driver was conscious and breathing when he was taken to UC San Diego with what were described as third and fourth-degree burns.

No other information was available.

The neighborhood is located east of Interstate 15 and southwest of State Route 78 or San Pasqual Valley Road.

