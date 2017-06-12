The suspect in a Carlsbad police pursuit jumped out of a stolen moving car, fleeing on foot, police said.

The pursuit first began at approximately 11:46 p.m. Sunday when a Carlsbad police officer tried to stop a car near Poinsettia Lane and Avenida Encinas for a vehicle code violation, police said.

Once the officer activated his overhead lights, the Dodge SUV - with three people inside - sped off, police said.

Authorities followed the driver northbound on Avenida Encinas.

During the pursuit, the driver committed several other dangerous moving violations, police said.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect jumped from the moving car and ran off on foot, police said. The car ran into a chain link fence on the 4900 block of Avenida Encinas.

The other two in the car, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene. The female adult was later released. Passenger Ruben Jimenez, 20, was on Post Release Community Supervision and arrested for violating the conditions of his supervision.

Officers searched for the driver on the ground and in the air, but could not find him.

No further information was not available.