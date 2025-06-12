San Diego County

San Diego hit with highest inflation in the nation in May

National inflation numbers remained low, but experts warn that could change in the coming months due to tariffs.

By Tania Luviano-Hurwitz

Inflation impact

Inflation rose much less than expected nationally in May, but that wasn’t the case in San Diego County.

Nationally, the price we pay for most consumer goods rose 2.4% year-over-year in May. The change was just 0.1% from April.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

But, the cost of the same consumer products in San Diego County increased at a higher rate — the highest in the nation — at 3.8%.

Relevant content:

San Diego 21 hours ago

How small business owners in San Diego are navigating the tariff scene

small businesses Jun 4

Trump tariffs likely to hit aluminum cans used for San Diego's craft beer

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

San Diego saw a significant increase in the cost of eating out: 6.9% more than May 2024. However, groceries only increased 1.6% in San Diego, compared to 2.2% nationally.

Economists say the high cost of housing is driving inflation up in San Diego.

“A living wage in San Diego is very different than a living wage in Alabama,” said Andreas Rauterkus, an associate professor in the Department of Finance at California State University, San Marcos. “People can’t afford to live where they work. [Businesses] have to make a profit and pay people to come and work.”

Experts thought the cost of apparel was going to skyrocket because most of what we wear is made in China. But prices dropped both nationally and in San Diego. 

Rauterkus says he expects we’ll see an impact by the fall. Also, a lot of companies bought extra inventory before tariffs hit, including automobile companies. They haven’t raised prices because they want to sell it as soon as they can.

With the possibility that inflation will continue to rise, our holiday shopping budgets could take a big hit. Close to 80% of toys are made in China.

Rauterkus said the uncertainty of the future could lead to a decline in spending, investments and economic growth.

“If this continues like this, they’re going to feel inclined, maybe in September, to cut interest rates," Rauterkus said. "But if the tariffs actually go into effect at the levels as they were threatened, and we’re going to see inflation creep back up, then we’re not going to see interest rates go down, and it’s going to have a harmful impact on the economy.” 

Gas prices are trending downward

There’s good news at the pump. Gas prices in San Diego County have dropped 12 cents in the last month and are 22 cents less than a year ago.

However, that good news may be short-lived. Two statewide changes could cause gas prices to rise across California starting July 1.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyEconomy
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us