San Diego hit with highest inflation in the nation in May

Inflation rose much less than expected nationally in May, but that wasn’t the case in San Diego County.

Nationally, the price we pay for most consumer goods rose 2.4% year-over-year in May. The change was just 0.1% from April.

But, the cost of the same consumer products in San Diego County increased at a higher rate — the highest in the nation — at 3.8%.

San Diego saw a significant increase in the cost of eating out: 6.9% more than May 2024. However, groceries only increased 1.6% in San Diego, compared to 2.2% nationally.

Economists say the high cost of housing is driving inflation up in San Diego.

“A living wage in San Diego is very different than a living wage in Alabama,” said Andreas Rauterkus, an associate professor in the Department of Finance at California State University, San Marcos. “People can’t afford to live where they work. [Businesses] have to make a profit and pay people to come and work.”

Experts thought the cost of apparel was going to skyrocket because most of what we wear is made in China. But prices dropped both nationally and in San Diego.

Rauterkus says he expects we’ll see an impact by the fall. Also, a lot of companies bought extra inventory before tariffs hit, including automobile companies. They haven’t raised prices because they want to sell it as soon as they can.

With the possibility that inflation will continue to rise, our holiday shopping budgets could take a big hit. Close to 80% of toys are made in China.

Rauterkus said the uncertainty of the future could lead to a decline in spending, investments and economic growth.

“If this continues like this, they’re going to feel inclined, maybe in September, to cut interest rates," Rauterkus said. "But if the tariffs actually go into effect at the levels as they were threatened, and we’re going to see inflation creep back up, then we’re not going to see interest rates go down, and it’s going to have a harmful impact on the economy.”

Gas prices are trending downward

There’s good news at the pump. Gas prices in San Diego County have dropped 12 cents in the last month and are 22 cents less than a year ago.

However, that good news may be short-lived. Two statewide changes could cause gas prices to rise across California starting July 1.