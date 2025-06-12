Search on for attempted murderer who fled prisoner re-entry program

A manhunt is underway for an attempted murderer who walked away from a San Diego County prisoner re-entry program.

The state department of corrections says Justin Drake, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, walked away from the program on Tuesday night. Investigators said the discovery was made after Drake tampered with his ankle monitor.

Drake, 29. was first sent to prison in 2017 after being convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Orange County, when was also found guilty of assault while he was in prison. He was scheduled to finish his sentence at the end of this year.

According to officials with the re-entry program, " 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended. "

Law enforcement is urging anyone who sees Drake to not approach him, but, rather to call police.