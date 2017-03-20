Documented Gang Member Pleads Not Guilty in Death of a North County Woman | NBC 7 San Diego
Documented Gang Member Pleads Not Guilty in Death of a North County Woman

Antonia Herrera's body was found on the side of a road in unincorporated Escondido on Jan. 12

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A documented gang member, accused of killing a woman and dumping her body on the side of a road in the North County, plead not guilty Monday.

    Paul Castro, 27, was extradited from Las Vegas to San Diego on Friday and booked into Central Jail. 

    On Monday, he plead not guilty in a Vista court to shooting and killing 23-year-old Antonia Herrera. 

    Herrera's body was found on Jan. 12 on the side of the road in the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard near the Interstate 15 in Escondido.

    Castro's bail was set at $3 million. He is expected to appear in court next week on March 27.

