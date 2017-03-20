A documented gang member, accused of killing a woman and dumping her body on the side of a road in the North County, plead not guilty Monday.

Paul Castro, 27, was extradited from Las Vegas to San Diego on Friday and booked into Central Jail.

On Monday, he plead not guilty in a Vista court to shooting and killing 23-year-old Antonia Herrera.

Herrera's body was found on Jan. 12 on the side of the road in the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard near the Interstate 15 in Escondido.

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of North County Woman

A man suspected of killing a young woman in North County was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Her body was discovered by the side of a road in Escondido on Jan. 12. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017)

Castro's bail was set at $3 million. He is expected to appear in court next week on March 27.