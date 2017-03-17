The suspect in the mysterious killing of a young woman whose body was found dumped on the side of a road in unincorporated Escondido has been extradited to San Diego.

Antonia Herrera, 23, was shot to death. Her body was discovered on Jan. 12 on the side of the road in the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard near the Interstate 15.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), 27-year-old Paul Castro, a resident of Las Vegas and a documented gang member, is suspected in Herrera's death.

Castro was arrested in Las Vegas in February.

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of North County Woman

He was extradited to San Diego and booked into the Central Jail on Friday.