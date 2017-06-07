Jessica Medsker, 20, is accused of hitting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta and leaving the scene. In court on Thursday, Medsker admitted to taking sips of alcoholic beverages earlier that night in La Jolla. NBC 7's Rory Devine is downtown with more details.

A 20-year-old driver admitted to detectives she struck a 16-year-old teen and then drove to her boyfriend's house nearby "covered in glass," according to a newly released search warrant.

Jessica Medsker appeared in court for her sentencing on Tuesday and listened to emotional victim impact statements from family members of Alex Funk, the 16-year-old she struck and killed.

Her defense attorney, Marcus DeBose, asked for a delayed sentencing. When reached by phone, DeBose told NBC 7 he could not comment on why the case was postponed.

According to prosecutors, Medsker struck Funk as he walked with a friend along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard around midnight in March. The impact killed Funk, a high school sophomore. Medsker fled the scene.

In the search warrant obtained by NBC 7 on Wednesday, detectives said an acquaintance of Medsker's came to them on March 14. The woman told them that her acquaintance, "Jessica," was the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run and Jessica's boyfriend, Lewis Cornwell, was the passenger in the car at the time. NBC 7 has chosen not to identify the acquaintance for her safety.

Through a computer search, detectives identified Cornwell's girlfriend as Jessica Medsker.

On March 15, detectives drove to Cornwell's home. Detectives said his home was near where the collision occurred.

They found Medsker and Cornwell there, and asked Medsker to show them her car. She told them she "wanted a lawyer."

Cornwell then admitted to detectives he was the passenger in the fatal hit-and-run crash and Medsker had been driving. Medsker was placed under arrest.

Once at the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Traffic Division Unit, Medsker confessed to being the driver involved in the crash. She told detectives she drove to her boyfriend's house and stayed the night. The following morning, she took the car to a garage at an apartment complex in Normal Heights because a friend of her father's lived there.

Medsker also admitted to investigators she had some of her boyfriend's alcoholic drink the night of the crash. However, she was not charged with driving under the influence.

Prosecutors said Medsker had been driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

At the young woman's arraignment in late March, prosecutors revealed a shocking detail: Medsker's sister is currently also in custody in Riverside, California, charged with the same type of crime.

Medsker had no prior criminal record.

She could face up to four years in custody at her sentencing.

