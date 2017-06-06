Jessica Medsker, 20, is accused of hitting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta and leaving the scene. In court on Thursday, Medsker admitted to taking sips of alcoholic beverages earlier that night in La Jolla. NBC 7's Rory Devine is downtown with more details.

A young driver convicted of hitting and killing a teenage pedestrian in San Diego's Tierrasanta will learn her fate in court on Tuesday.

Jessica Medsker, 20, previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene after hitting and killing 16-year-old Alex M. Funk.

According to prosecutors, Medsker struck Funk as he walked with a friend along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard around midnight. The impact killed Funk, a high school sophomore.

Medsker fled the scene.

Teen Dies in Fatal Hit & Run on Tierrasanta Road

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from Santo Road where a car struck and killed a 16 year old walking in the road just before midnight Thursday. (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

She was later arrested. She admitted to investigators that she had some of her boyfriend's alcoholic drink the night of the crash. But she was not charged with driving under the influence. Her boyfriend was a passenger in her car that night.

Prosecutors said Medsker had been driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

At the young woman's arraignment in late March, prosecutors revealed a shocking detail: Medsker's sister is currently also in custody in Riverside, California, charged with the same type of crime.

Medsker had no prior criminal record.

She could face up to four years in custody at her sentencing.

Check back for updates.