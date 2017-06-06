A young driver convicted of hitting and killing a teenage pedestrian in San Diego's Tierrasanta will learn her fate in court on Tuesday.
Jessica Medsker, 20, previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene after hitting and killing 16-year-old Alex M. Funk.
According to prosecutors, Medsker struck Funk as he walked with a friend along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard around midnight. The impact killed Funk, a high school sophomore.
Medsker fled the scene.
She was later arrested. She admitted to investigators that she had some of her boyfriend's alcoholic drink the night of the crash. But she was not charged with driving under the influence. Her boyfriend was a passenger in her car that night.
Prosecutors said Medsker had been driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.
At the young woman's arraignment in late March, prosecutors revealed a shocking detail: Medsker's sister is currently also in custody in Riverside, California, charged with the same type of crime.
Medsker had no prior criminal record.
She could face up to four years in custody at her sentencing.
