The soccer fields at Discovery Park in Chula Vista were vandalized over the weekend by a suspect who drove a car onto the grass, leaving skid marks all over the turf used for youth games.

According to the City of Chula Vista, this marks the third time this year the park has been targeted by vandals doing "doughnuts" on the grass, a maneuver that includes driving in tight circles, leaving behind unsightly marks. City officials said Marisol Park located about a mile away was also recently vandalized in this manner.

The vandalism left the soccer fields at Discovery Park patchy in some spots and unusable by the many children who play soccer in the community space.

“This damage makes the fields unusable so City staff and the Youth Sports Council must scramble to reschedule, cancel, or postpone events to accommodate those playing in tournaments,” the City of Chula Vista said in a Facebook message posted Tuesday.

Officials said every time this happens, the city has to spend money to replace the turf, calling the acts of vandalism “a burden to the city and its taxpayers.”

City of Chula Vista crews cleaned up the latest damage to the park Wednesday morning. Youth soccer games will go on now that the fields are in better shape.

The vandalism case is under investigation; anyone with information can reach out to the Chula Vista Police Department’s non-emergency line at (619) 691-5151. At this point, the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Discovery Park is located at 700 Buena Vista Way, near Bonita Vista High School and Bonita Vista Middle School. The 20.4-acre park features soccer fields, open green space, a picnic area, playground and more. It’s a popular park for sporting events and birthday parties.