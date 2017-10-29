Investigators at the scene of a body found off Proctor Valley Natural Resource Area, just east of Chula Vista.

A married couple walking their dog stumbled upon a gruesome discovery Sunday morning: a bloated body lying near a trail at Proctor Valley Natural Resource Area, just east of Chula Vista, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The hikers reported the body around 11 a.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of Proctor Valley Road.

Sheriff's investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation.

The body, bloated, appears as if it was there for a couple days, deputies said.

According to deputies on the scene, it appears to be a young undocumented immigrant who succumbed to the elements.

At this time, deputies said, foul play is not suspected. There is no trauma to the body.

The Medical Examiner will make a final determination on cause and manner of death.

No other information was available.