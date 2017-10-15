Crews Battling Small Brush Fire Burning Near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Battling Small Brush Fire Burning Near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon

By Samantha Tatro

    NBC 7 San Diego

    Firefighters have requested a full response for a 10- to 15-acre brush fire burning near the popular Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

    The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Sunday near Wilson Road off Montezuma Valley Road. The location is in Ranchita, near Warner Springs and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, northeast of San Diego.

    Cal Fire officials are calling the fire the Wilson Fire. 

    The flames are spreading at a moderate rate. There is no word on containment. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

