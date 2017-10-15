Firefighters have requested a full response for a 10- to 15-acre brush fire burning near the popular Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Sunday near Wilson Road off Montezuma Valley Road. The location is in Ranchita, near Warner Springs and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, northeast of San Diego.

Cal Fire officials are calling the fire the Wilson Fire.

The flames are spreading at a moderate rate. There is no word on containment.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.