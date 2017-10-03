San Diego Zoo Global Conservation Project Needs Volunteers

The giraffe herd at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has grown: a female giraffe calf was born in one of the Park’s large field habitats this month. The shy, 3-week-old still-unnamed female was born in the East Africa habitat to mom Acacia. Animal care staff said the youngster is doing great, interacting well with her herd and curiously exploring her habitat. This latest giraffe calf is one of two born at the Safari Park within the past month. However, as animal care staff celebrate the new arrivals, there is continued concern about the dramatic decline of giraffe populations worldwide. San Diego Zoo Global researchers are asking for the public’s help on a new online crowdsourcing project that will accelerate conservation efforts in East Africa. A website called Wildwatch Kenya was launched that allows people around the globe to assist researchers by sorting through thousands of trail camera photos—normally only seen by conservationists—to help identify and track giraffes and other wildlife throughout northern Kenya. With the public’s help online, the more than 1 million photos taken this year can be viewed and processed within a few months instead of a few years. To help, visit wildwatchkenya.org. Volunteers will be asked to identify what is pictured in each trail photo by choosing from an animal list or indicating that no animal is pictured.

Since the site's launch, scientists completed two years worth of conservation work in three months with the help of 5,100 volunteers.

But scientists hope the challenge will boost the number of online volunteers to 20,000 in an effort to reach the 1 million-image goal by June 2018.

"Wildwatch Kenya is off to a great start, but more people are needed to really see this project reach the next level," said David O’Connor, researcher and conservation ecologist for San Diego Zoo Global.

The completed work will provide researchers enough data to explore giraffe hotspots, areas without giraffe activity and diversity of species present at the research sites, according to San Diego Zoo Global.

"This website has been a critical component in our giraffe conservation work. The amount of data we’ve already received is tremendous, and we would not have been able to do that amount so quickly if it was not for our volunteers on the site," said O’Connor.

The project is providing real-time data on giraffe movements, the size of their home ranges, where they travel during seasons and the travel corridors they use.

This information will help community conservancies develop better strategies for managing their lands and livestock and expand the frontiers of giraffe science.

Currently, there are fewer than 100,000 giraffes left in their native habitats—a decrease of over 40 percent over the last 20 years. Certain giraffe subpopulations have decreased rapidly and are now extinct in seven African nations, according to San Diego Zoo Global.