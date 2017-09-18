San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will announce a campaign to help stop the spread of one of the worst Hepatitis A outbreaks in the county.

The campaign, called "Vaccination, Sanitation & Education" is set to be announced Tuesday morning.

The county sent out an alert to the public last week about possible contamination at World Famous restaurant in Pacific Beach. The restaurant has since been thoroughly cleaned.

Some diners, like Suzzette Haack, hope the news won't hurt business.

"It is not fair to the business. They don't deserve this or the reputation. They have a stellar reputation in the community," she said.

As if now, it is the only restaurant in the county with this warning.

The Hepatitis A outbreak has killed 16 people and sickened more than 400 others. Most of the cases have been from downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, and the adjacent unincorporated areas, county officials said.

The most vulnerable are those living on the streets.

"A big percentage of the people who have been victims of the Hepatitis A outbreak have been drug users or homeless people and we have both living along the river bed," said Sarah Hutmacher with San Diego River Park Foundation.

Workers and volunteers with the organization pick up trash along the river. They encounter everything, including human waste and needles, both of which can spread Hepatitis A.

"It's very, very common for us to encounter places where you find human waste, toilet paper, stuff like that," Hutmacher said.

The San Diego River stretches across areas like Santee, Mission Valley and then out to the ocean at Ocean Beach dog beach. The virus can live in standing water for months.

In the last few weeks, the homeless outreach team with the City of San Diego has walked the river bed to vaccinate, hoping to stop the spread of the virus.

The county will only notify the public if a person who handles food and drinks at a local restaurant tests positive for the virus. But managers, hostesses, and even dishwashers are not included.