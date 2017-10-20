With Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures expected to sweep San Diego County starting this weekend, Cal Fire will increase staffing to combat the potentially dangerous fire conditions.

The agency said Friday that firefighters were on high alert as critical fire weather moves into Southern California over the next few days. A fire weather watch is in effect this weekend through early next week due to low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds.

Moderate Santa Ana winds are expected to develop Sunday, according to NBC 7’s First Alert forecast. Temperatures will soar Sunday and Monday, with low-90s at the coast and low-100s in the valleys. The heat is forecasted to linger through Tuesday, potentially even into Wednesday.

Cal Fire officials said brush throughout the county is very dry and will fuel any fires that might spark.

Amid this Fire Weather Watch, Cal Fire Chief Tony Mecham said additional resources would be used, including San Diego County Fire Reserve firefighters staffing all front line fire engines. Reserve firefighters will also cover five county water tenders.

Cal Fire personnel will also be assigned to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps if military helicopters are needed to fight a fire. Cal Fire has also opened the Brown Field Reload Base and will bring in two large air tankers.

The agency is funding the staffing of a Strike Team of Wildland Fire Engines for the weekend in both San Diego and the North Zone. Cal Fire is also in contact with Baja Mexico’s version of Cal Fire, CONOFOR, are will use an agreement with Mexico if needed.

The precautions come amid the 10-year anniversary of San Diego's devastating and deadly Witch Creek Fire, and as firefighters in Northern California continue to battle nine wildfires burning across the state in the deadliest series of fires in California’s history.

The October Fire Siege – which began on Oct. 8 – has spawned 21 wildfires that burned more than 245,000 acres, forcing evacuations and destroying 6,900 structures. Forty-two people died in the costly wildfires.

Cal Fire said San Diego residents should be cautious during this fire danger period and remember the motto: “one less spark means one less wildfire.” For fire evacuation tips visit this website.