CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting on I-8

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are searching for the person(s) who fired five rounds at a car driving along Interstate 8 and fled.

The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old from San Diego was driving a 2005 Infiniti Q45 heading eastbound on I-8, near Fletcher Parkway.

The driver had been parked at the Denny's Restaurant off of 70th Street as he attempted to fix the right rear window, which was stuck, according to officers.

In the car with the driver was a 23-year-old woman from San Diego, a 20-year-old from Lancaster and a 20-year-old from El Cajon.

As the driver headed down the freeway, an unknown car pulled up alongside him and an occupant or occupants opened fire on the Infiniti, firing five rounds at the car, according to officers.

The driver, struck by gunfire, swerved to the left and struck the center divider wall. No one else was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with non-life threatening injuries.

Several lanes of Interstate 8 were shut down as officers investigated. They have since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.