Mexican authorities uncovered a new drug tunnel in Tijuana on Friday, the same day the new U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary was visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tunnel was discovered when Mexican state police stumbled on an armed man was found in a Tijuana parking lot, according to a written release from the Mexican government.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Lauren Mack said the tunnel was incomplete and did not reach U.S. land.

DHS Secretary John Kelly was scheduled to tour one of the most fortified stretches of the border separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

Kelly was visiting the border in Arizona and California for the first time since he became secretary last month. Last week he toured the border in southern Texas.