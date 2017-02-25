Mystery Flowers, Kind Notes Left on Cars at Rancho Bernardo Parking Lot | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Mystery Flowers, Kind Notes Left on Cars at Rancho Bernardo Parking Lot

A typed note was attached to the stem of the sunflower

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cyndi Lundeberg

    A small act of kindness brightened the day of at least one person in Rancho Bernardo Saturday when someone went around a parking lot leaving sunflowers and nice notes on parked cars.

    Cyndi Lundeberg told NBC 7 she was in the parking lot of a Vons grocery store on Bernardo Plaza Drive when she noticed a bright, yellow sunflower on her car. When she scanned the lot, she saw the flowers where on every car around her.

    A typed note was attached to the stem of the sunflower. It was even hole-punched with tiny hearts.

    The note read: “Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower and draws all good things towards you.”

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices