A small act of kindness brightened the day of at least one person in Rancho Bernardo Saturday when someone went around a parking lot leaving sunflowers and nice notes on parked cars.

Cyndi Lundeberg told NBC 7 she was in the parking lot of a Vons grocery store on Bernardo Plaza Drive when she noticed a bright, yellow sunflower on her car. When she scanned the lot, she saw the flowers where on every car around her.

A typed note was attached to the stem of the sunflower. It was even hole-punched with tiny hearts.

The note read: “Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower and draws all good things towards you.”