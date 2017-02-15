Three years after Jose Alberto Ortigoza went missing, his family still hopes relentlessly for his safe return. Ortigoza’s wife and son pray daily for his return and his father stopped working to search for him. NBC 7’s Steven Luke reports.

The family of a Mexican national is still looking for answers, three years after his disappearance in San Diego County.

Jose Ortigoza was last seen Jan. 24, 2014 near the U.S.-Mexico Border. According to San Diego Police (SDPD), Ortigoza was crossing the border to conduct business for his employer in Mexico--something that he frequently did.

On Wednesday, his family gathered at the SDPD headquarters to make a plea for help.

Ortigoza's parents live in Tijuana but said that people in Mexico are not as willing to come forward and speak to police.

"We're asking anyone that knows anything to speak within their heart. Just tell us," his mother said. "We want to know what happened to our son. He's been missing for three years and 27 days and we want to know where he is."

The husband and father was last seen just before 3 p.m. at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after his boss dropped him off.

According to SDPD, Ortigoza may have been in a 2008 or later model GMC Acadia Crossover.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information about this case.