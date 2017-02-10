Arrest in Oceanside Man's Death | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Arrest in Oceanside Man's Death

Pablo Mendoza, 24, was arraigned Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Ade Perdue.

By NBC 7 Staff

      Homicide investigators have made an arrest in the suspicious death of an Oceanside man.

      Pablo Mendoza, 24, was arraigned Friday on a voluntary manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Ade Perdue. He entered a not guilty plea.

      Perdue, 22, was found not breathing at 6 a.m. Sunday, December 11.

      Detectives didn't find any visible trauma to Perdue's body but later ruled it a homicide and made an arrest.

      Family Mourns Young Man Killed in Oceanside

      [DGO] Family Mourns Young Man Killed in Oceanside
      Family members described Ade Perdue as a hard-working young man who brought light into a room. (Published Monday, Dec. 12, 2016)

      Pablo Mendoza was taken into custody but before he was arraigned, he was released. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges at the time.

      On Friday, prosecutors formally charged Mendoza in the case.

      Perdue was remembered as a hard-working young man who brought light into a room.

      He graduated from Oceanside High School and went on to work at Master’s Kitchen and Cocktail. The restaurant said Ade was a "beautiful soul" who would be missed.

