Victim in 1986 Cold Case Wanted to Start a 'New Life': Sister

The victim of a 1986 cold case was someone who had wanted to start a new life and had moved to San Diego just two weeks before he was found stabbed to death in a field in Lemon Grove, his sister told NBC 7 Monday.

On Oct. 11, 1986, just before 7:30 a.m., deputies found Cyrus Jefferson's body in a field on the 2500 block of 69th Street in Lemon Grove, according to the SDSO.

"He wanted to start a new life. He said 'I am going to go there. I might be a chef'," said Jefferson's sister Sidra.



Thirty-one years later, the suspect, 52-year-old Stacy Littleton, was charged with a single count of murder in Jefferson's death.



“This person has been roaming the streets all these years. He started his own family living his life," Sidra said.

Sidra told NBC 7, back then, Littleton and her brother had been making plans to share an apartment.

During the initial investigation, Littleton was arrested on a murder charge but was later released, according to SDSO.

For more than three decades, the case went unsolved.



Littleton was charged after detectives re-evaluated the evidence using advanced DNA technology.

San Diego Sheriff's Lieutenant Kenn Nelson called Sidra Jefferson with news of the arrest.

"There are people out there on both sides who believe nothing was ever going to happen,” Nelson said.

Nelson told NBC 7, the break in the case came when a cold case detective tested for DNA a glove that sat in evidence for 31-years.

“They were able to find two profiles on that glove and those profiles belonged to our victim, Mr. Jefferson, and our suspect, Mr. Littleton,” Nelson said.

Littleton has already been serving time at San Diego County Central Jail for drug and drug paraphernalia possession--he is now charged with one count of murder.



Sidra said her brother was someone who was always nice to everyone, even strangers.

"It never left me because he was a good person,” Sidra said.

She used to live in Oceanside but now resides in Houston, TX. The rest of the family is in Louisiana.

But the case goes to trial, Sidra said those who are able to, will come to San Diego to see justice done.