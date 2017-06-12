Thirty-one years after a man's fatal stabbing in Lemon Grove, homicide detectives have arrested a suspect with advanced DNA testing, announced deputies Monday.

Stacy Littleton, 52, of San Diego, has been charged with a single count of murder in the death of Cyrus Jefferson, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Littleton was already in custody at the San Diego Central Jail for unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.

Littleton was being held for drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, on a bail amount of $12,500. Now, with the murder charge, he is also being held on a bail amount of $1,000,000.

On Oct. 11 in 1986, the body of Jefferson was found stabbed to death in a field in the 2500 block of 69th Street in Lemon Grove just before 7:30 a.m., according to the SDSO. The victim was 20-years-old at the time.

Deputies from the Lemon Grove Station were called to the scene and identified the victim as Jefferson, also a resident in San Diego.

An investigation was underway with the Sheriff's homicide detail team. At the time of the initial investigation back in 1986, Littleton was arrested on a murder charge but was later released.

The case ran cold for the next 31 years, said deputies. Recently, Sheriff's cold case homicide detectives relaunched an investigation into the case.

Since DNA technology has advanced greatly, the original evidence collected at the crime scene was re-evaluated and clearly connected to Littleton.

Deputies obtained a warrant and arrested Littleton shortly after. Anyone with information related to this case can call Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321.