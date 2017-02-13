80-Year Old Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run in National City | NBC 7 San Diego
80-Year Old Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run in National City

By Jaspreet Kaur

    An 80-year old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run Monday night in National City.

    The incident occurred at 6:57 p.m. on the 2200 block of 4th Avenue, according to the National City Police Department.

    Police said the man had been crossing the street at 4th and V avenues in front of his home when a dark colored sedan hit him. The driver of the car did not stop.

    The victim is not expected to survive.

    "He was thrown into a parked vehicle about roughly 20 feet," National City Police Sgt. Dennis Leach said. "It would be tough for a 20-year-old to survive that kind of crash, let alone an 80-year-old."

    At this time, the driver of the vehicle is unknown.

    No other information was available.

