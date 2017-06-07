Sheriff deputies found a man dead inside a home in Vista. It happened not far from the Rancho Minerva Middle School. NBC 7's Chris Chan reports.

A 51-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Vista Wednesday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies from the Vista Sheriff's station received a report of an unresponsive man with trauma to his upper body inside a home on the 2200 block of San Clemente Avenue.

The home is close to Rancho Minerva Middle School.

Neighbors told NBC 7, the homeowner ran a roofing and solar panel business out of his home. He had moved to the home about three years ago.



According to SDSO Lt. Kenn Nelson, construction workers came back to the property and found a man unconscious inside. Despite first aid efforts, the man remained unresponsive and the workers called the police.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man dead inside.



Nelson said the victim is connected to the home but at this time, it is not known if he is the homeowner.

Sheriff's Homicide Detail was called to the scene and a homicide investigation is underway.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Officer will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No other information was available.

