Fire swept through an assisted living facility in National City, forcing several people living there out on the street.

National City firefighters rushed to the corner of Harding Avenue and West 12th Street just before 9 a.m.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and immediately began putting water on the fire.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, the fire was under control.

Four people were inside the independent living facility at the time of the fire.

National City Fire Department Investigator Robert Hernandez said 13 people were displaced by the fire. They range in ages from 20 to 60 years old, he said.

One firefighter was treated for heat-related injuries. One woman was transported to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency that was not related to the fire, Hernandez said.

There were three units affected - the main house with the independent living facility and two studio apartments.

Now, the San Diego chapter of the American Red Cross will help the facility find places for the residents to stay.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The neighborhood is west of Interstate 5 and north of Civic Center Drive.

