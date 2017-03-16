3 Arrested at Dam Coffee Company in North Park: SDPD

Three people were arrested and cash, cannabis and seven pounds of marijuana were seized when police served a search warrant on a North Park business this week.

San Diego police said the Sam Coffee Company was operating illegally as a marijuana dispensary.

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the business on Illinois Street north of El Cajon Boulevard.

Lt. Matt Novak said the SDPD Narcotics Unit, in partnership with the City Attorney’s office, is investigating marijuana dispensaries believed to be operating illegally within the City of San Diego.

NBC 7 has reached out to the Dam Coffee Company to get a response to the arrests and search warrant.

Online, the company describes itself as “San Diego’s premier marijuana collective with a twist.” The company offers memberships and free delivery for orders of what they describe as “award winning” and “hand picked” strains.

“Our Motto: Quality over Quantity,” the website states. The company, which connects itself with Amsterdam in its name offers specials for first-time patients and happy hours including one called “Wake & Bake.”

DAM Coffee Co. was featured on a map designed and published by NBC 7 Investigates showing where licensed and unlicensed marijuana dispensaries are operating in San Diego County.

After the map was published, the alleged owner of DAM Coffee Co. told NBC 7 Investigates he was not operating a dispensary and asked the station to take his location off of the map.

