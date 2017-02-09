MAP: Where Marijuana Operations Are Located in San Diego

The map above was created by NBC 7 Investigates to show where both licensed and unlicensed medical marijuana dispensaries are operating in San Diego County as of February 9, 2017.

NOTE: The map is best viewed on mobile devices.

Highlights of the map:

Areas in the cities of San Diego and La Mesa allowing medical marijuana operations are shaded on the map in zones colored “green.”

Areas in the cities of San Diego and La Mesa where medical marijuana operations are prohibited are shaded on the map in zones colored “red.”

Legal, licensed marijuana operations are marked on the map with a “green” pushpin.

Unlicensed marijuana operations are marked on the map with a “red” pushpin.

A filter allows you to toggle between viewing “licensed” dispensaries, “unlicensed” dispensaries or “both” at the same time.

Another toggle option allows you to see where schools are located in comparison to dispensaries.

Clicking on any individual map point (dispensary, school or zone) allows you to learn more about the location.

NOTE: If map turns gray in an area, it is still loading. To fix the issue refresh your web browser.

To create the map above, NBC 7 Investigates used data obtained through the California Public Records Act and the website WeedMaps.com. The data was collected last collected on February 9, 2017.

Using permits issued by the City of San Diego and San Diego County, NBC 7 Investigates was able to map the locations of legal and licensed marijuana operations.

Using Weedmaps, described online as a resource to “find cannabis storefronts, doctors, and deals,” NBC 7 Investigates gathered location details for marijuana operations in San Diego County. By mapping the locations from Weedmaps and comparing the list of locations to city and county permits, NBC 7 Investigates was able to determine which marijuana businesses were legally operating and which were operating without a license.

NBC 7 Investigates contacted each business listed to verify if it was operating. Dispensaries that require patients to call for an address, as indicated on WeedMaps, were not included on the map as their location was not published on a public website.

NBC 7 Investigates has learned some of the unlicensed dispensaries labeled on WeedMaps as operating or open for business have recently been forced to shut down by law enforcement. On the map, those locations are indicated as being closed in the notes section of the individual pushpin.

If you have an update on a location featured on this map, contact NBC 7 Investigates, NBC7Investigates@nbcuni.com or (619) 578-0393.