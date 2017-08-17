Music, Art, Food & Views: Chula Vista’s 2017 HarborFest

The 2017 Chula Vista HarborFest is on Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Bayside Park.

Chula Vista’s harbor will be especially lively this weekend as the community’s free, annual summer festival brings live music, activities, food and more to the scenic site.

The 2017 HarborFest returns to Bayside Park (999 Bayside Pkwy.) this Saturday, from 10 .am. until 6 p.m., with a long lineup of entertainment for the whole family. The event typically draws a large crowd, so a good way to get there is to park at the H Street Trolley Station. From there, you can hop on the free Old Town Trolley Shuttle, which will drop off attendees at the entrance to the festival.

The shuttle will run every half-hour; two other park and ride locations are the Bayfront Park Parking Lot 2 and the dirt lot at Marina Parkway and J Street. Check out this map for details.

There will also be a paid parking lot off Sandpiper Way and G Street, near the festival that offers limited spaces during the event. It’ll cost $10 to park there.

HarborFest will boast three stages of live entertainment – the Main, Community, and Latin Beats stages – with performances beginning at 10 a.m. The lineups include a mix of DJs, bands, dancers and solo singers.

The festival will also feature many activities, including “Xorbing” – running and bouncing in giant hamster balls – stand-up paddleboarding, yoga, and an “Art in the Park” area with local artists exhibiting and selling their original pieces.

As for food, there are a few options, including vendors stationed at the Food Truck Alley area, or noshing on bites at the “Tacos, Spirits and Beer” zone – a foodie festival within the festival. A $25 ticket to this part of the event gets you unlimited samples of tacos created by top-notch local chefs, plus sips from beverage purveyors. Winos might also enjoy the festival’s “Champagne, Rosé and Wine Tasting” event, where $10 gets you two tastes and one full pour.

For more details on HarborFest, click here.