2 Local College Campuses Exposed to Multiple Cases of Tuberculosis, HHSA Says

Two college campuses in San Diego County saw three cases of tuberculosis (TB) recently in unrelated cases, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Thursday.

People at Palomar College in San Marcos and at Point Loma Nazarene University, Mission Valley Regional Center may have been exposed to TB.

"Symptoms of active TB disease include cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss," said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. "Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop active disease. Those who test positive for TB can be treated with medication to prevent or cure active disease; that's why it's important for those with possible exposure to get tested."

The first potential exposure was at Palomar College between April 24 and May 11, according to Heath and Human Services.

A second exposure for an unrelated case was between June 26 to August 2.

In response, Palomar College is offering students and staff no-cost testing from September 18-26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Student Health Center on campus.

Health and Human Services added the potential exposure at PLNU Mission Valley Regional Center, located at 4007 Camino Del Rio South in San Diego, was on August 28.

Anyone who may have been exposed at that location can be tested on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Mission Valley Regional Center.

Health and Human Services added that TB in not uncommon in San Diego region but has been decreasing in recent years.

There were 234 TB cases reported in San Diego in 2015 and 258 cases in 2016. There have been 132 cases reported so far in 2017.

For more information on this potential exposure, call the County Tuberculosis Control Program at (619) 692-8621.



