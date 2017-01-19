1K Reward Offered in Search for Coffee Shop Robbery Suspect in Vista | NBC 7 San Diego
1K Reward Offered in Search for Coffee Shop Robbery Suspect in Vista

By Jaspreet Kaur

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a coffee shop in Vista on Jan. 14. (Published 4 hours ago)

    Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a coffee shop robbery in Vista over the weekend.

    According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO), the robbery occurred on Jan. 14 around 6:30 p.m. at the Skybound Coffee Dessert Lounge on Melrose Drive.

    SDSO said the suspect approached the barista and asked for a cup of water. When she gave him the water, he threatened her with a 10-inch kitchen knife and demanded money from the cash register.

    The suspect then fled from the scene, heading northbound in the parking lot.

    On Thursday, SDSO released images of the suspect caught on surveillance video.

    He is described to be between 25 to 30 years old, around 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, gray scarf, a brown shirt and black jacket with brown pants. He had a brown goatee and mustache.

    Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

