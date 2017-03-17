Shooting in Crown Point Sparks Anger from Homeowners

Thursday night, the sound of ear-piercing gunshots rang through the street near Riviera Drive and Edge Cliff Drive in the Crown Point area of San Diego.

One homeowner showed NBC 7, two stray bullets hitting cars in his driveway. His children were just steps away, inside the home.

San Diego Police Officers were still at the crime scene on Friday. The investigation led to a home where several young people were having a party.

Neighbors told NBC 7 it’s been a problem for months.

A "for vacation and monthly rentals" sign sits out front of the property.

NBC 7 found the listing on VRBO, a vacation rental site, showing it allows nightly rentals.

Just this week, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said the rentals are not legal in single family residential zones under the City's current codes.

Crown Point is one of those zones.

Denise Friedman, a board member for the Pacific Beach Town Council has been keeping track of the neighborhood.

"I discovered that there are more than 20 short-term vacation rentals in this area," Freidman said.

Many still choose to rent short-term, like Cinta Burgos who hopes to retire someday in Crown Point but for now, rents out her home to vacationers.

"It’s a benefit to us because the house isn't empty. It provides a benefit to all the people who really want to come to San Diego and see it," she said.

The victim, 18, was shot twice; once in the lower back and once in the arm. He is expected to be okay.

So far no arrests have been made.