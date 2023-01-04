16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory.

Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.

"The next storm system, in the midst of a very active weather pattern across the western United States, will begin to impact Southern California Wednesday evening," according to the NWS. "A compact upper low will approach the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, with a large, sweeping front quickly moving down the California coast. The system will weaken as it approaches Southern California, though widespread moderate to locally heavy rain will be possible on Thursday."

High surf warnings are in effect in San Diego coastal areas beginning at noon Thursday, and continuing until 6 p.m. Friday, and a coastal flood advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Dangerously large breaking waves from 10 to 16 feet are expected during the high surf warning, according to the NWS. Minor coastal flooding is also expected. Storm watchers are likely to be keeping a close eye on the Ocean Beach Pier, which has been damaged in the past by big waves.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz urged locals to use avoid the coast, if possible.

"We expect high surf and very high tides, which may cause some flooding on the boardwalk and in other areas of the beach and bay," Muñoz stated. "High surf conditions are not for inexperienced surfers and/or swimmers. If you don't have a lot of experience in the ocean, a day when we have high surf is not the day to go swimming or surfing."

With the rain, health officials again warned people to avoid entering ocean water near discharging storm drains or rivers due to possible bacterial infection. Health officials noted that stormwater runoff that reaches the ocean can carry bacteria, chemicals, debris trash and other health hazards. People who come in contact with impacted water in the ocean could become ill, health officials said.

San Diegans can expect to start drying out on Friday and Saturday, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen, who added that, so far, there is only a slight shower chance for Sunday.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.