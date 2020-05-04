Special May the 4th Be With Edition of the Pandemic Playlist

In these trying times we need music. For the 5th SoundDiego Pandemic Playlist, here are 10 from today and yesterday that all called San Diego home at one time or another, many of whom currently reside here and are sheltered in place -- curated by May 4th birthday boy Tim Pyles of 91x.

"Fake Feelings," by Alex Lievanos: He's a local pop singer/songwriter with great hooks and deeply involved in the local music community. You can support him here.

"Something Else, by Jara the Singer: Alt-pop favorite Jara has been making the rounds for a few years now; please support him here by checking out some of his other videos.

"The Loving Fades," by Jonny Tarr: He's Welsh, but not a week went by that you couldn't see him performing around town prior to lockdown. Jonny's a Californian now; he says he always knew he would be. His music is pretty much a disco dance party, so put on your dancing shoes, support him here.

"In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida," by Iron Butterfly: Iron Butterfly and Led Zeppelin formed around the same time, but rumor has it that Led Zeppelin took Iron Butterfly as an influence on their name. Heavy rock from the South Bay, this version is for TV and just over three minutes, as opposed to the 17 minute original recording. They have a website here.

"Young Girl," by Gary Puckett & the Union Gap: Late 60's American pop rock with great uniforms, and it all started here in San Diego. He's still up to his old tricks; check it out.

"I Just Like to Party, Man," by the Screamin' Yeehaws: Some of the filthiest humans to ever walk the streets of OB, but man do I love to party with them! Is that the Chicken King of OB? Yes! Get your Chicken King shirts here.

"Mynock," by Kitty Plague: Because today is May the 4th Be With You, as I told you last week when I included one of SD's finest nerdcore bands on the playlist. They now have a new video, so they get included two weeks in a row. Wanna hear more?

"Into the Ground," by Little Dove: Little Dove is a rock & roll band that takes no prisoners. You may be familiar with frontwoman Vanja James, who's been a staple in the music scene for more than 10 years. You can support them here.

"Sapphire," by Scarlet Symphony: These guys ruled the scene in the early 2000s, and we had high hopes for them to take over the world. Looks like they still have a MySpace!

"Circles," by Pierce the Veil: These guys were already selling out huge venues with their post-hardcore/screamo sound, but this song put them over the top and got them on alternative radio all over the country. They are the nicest bunch of guys, support them here.

The brand-new SoundDiego Podcast hits different -- guests featured in this music-focused-but-not-music-obsessed series include Slightly Stoopid's Miles Doughty, CC from Little Hurricane, IB Mayor Serge Dedina and Sonny Sandoval from P.O.D., among others -- listen up wherever you get your podcasts.