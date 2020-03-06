Black Violin Serenades Escondido

The bad news first: If you didn't already get tickets to White Reaper, the Growlers, or Jamestown Revival, they're all sold out. But that is good news for the thriving music scene, and it's also OK because you can still get tickets for amazing duo Black Violin at California Center for the Arts, Escondido or catch San Francisco rockers the Stone Foxes at Soda Bar. A super bonus on that show is that Fresno duo Strange Vine are opening the show and they're amazing (and some of the kindest guys you can hope to meet.) Around town, you can don your sailor cap for the Yacht Rock Revue at the Observatory, throw on your boots for Blake Shelton at Pechanga Arena, or sip some craft beer while enjoying the Americana vibe of Rio Peligroso at Helix Brewing Company.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, March 6, 2020
- The Stone Foxes, Mrs. Henry, Strange Vine @ Soda Bar
- Black Violin @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido (7:30 p.m.)
- White Reaper, the Aquadolls, Native Sun @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- The Growlers @ SOMA (SOLD OUT)
- Jamestown Revival, Desure @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- SiriusXM Yacht Rock Radio Presents Yacht Rock Revue @ The Observatory North Park
- Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey, the Bellwether Syndicate, Twin Tribes, DJ Robin Roth @ Music Box
- Matamoska, the Amalgamated, Beta 7, Marujah @ Til-Two Club
- Judy Carmichael @ Museum of Making Music
- Blake Shelton, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina @ Pechanga Arena
- Rio Peligroso @ Helix Brewing Company
- Death By Dancing: An all-genre dance night by Jon Blaj @ Whistle Stop
- Hood Politics After Party @ Blonde
- Shakedown String Band, Doah Lee, Robin Lee and Jack Davidson @ La Jolla Athenaeum
- Corporate Citizen, Coda Reactor, Pissed Regardless, War Fever @ Metl
- Bronco @ The Magnolia
- Mary Wilson of the Supremes @ Live and Up Close, Sycuan Casino
- Brasil Jazz Festa: 12th Annual Celebration of Brazilian Jazz & Culture @ Dizzy's
- The Rough, Punchcard, the Danger Field, Say Days Ago @ Ken Club
- First Friday with DJs Artistic, Cros1, Johaz @ Bar Pink ($5 after 11 p.m.)
- Pablo Sainz Villegas Americano Trio @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7 p.m. SOLD OUT, 9 p.m.)
- Atomic Groove's '80s/'90s @ Belly Up (Happy Hour 5 p.m.)
- The Nephews & A Niece, Alvino & the Dwells, Marko's Salad @ Black Cat Bar
- Ice Box Vol. 5: Hip-Hop & Future Beats Party @ Space
- Clinton Davis @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Casual Yak, Doah's Daydream @ Winston's
- Eric Burgett @ Moonshine Beach
- Jerry Jacobs @ Moonshine Flats
- Viscous @ De Oro Mine Co
- Sonjorombe @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Mockery @ The Rabbit Hole
- Toga Party Band @ Mr. Peabody's
- Reggae Night in CLMT @ Fast Times
- Black Violin (Performance for Kids) @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido (noon)
- SEDMA Showcase @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Good Company @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Hip Hop vs. Punk Rock w/Remain In Vain, Syfeone + A.Lowe, First Power Crew & Palomino @ Tower Bar
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Jerry "Hot Rod" DeMink @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Luis Kalil, SVI, tba @ Bancroft Bar
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Johnny Luv, Mochilero All Stars @ 710 Beach Club
- The Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth
- The Reflectors @ Wildwood Crossing
- Nite Moves with DJ Beatnik & Ayla Simone @ The Office
- All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6 p.m.)
- The Cryptids @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd.)
- DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- 3 Car Garage @ Tio Leo's
- Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
- Platinum Vibe @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Michele Lundeen @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Bastard Sons of the Serious Guise @ Navajo Live
- En Stereo Total: '80s and Rock en Espanol @ Manhattan Bar
- Caliber, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Sam Feldt @ Omnia
- CRSSD After Dark: Mason Maynard @ Bang Bang
- CRSSD Fest: Will Clarke @ Spin
- DJ Vision @ FLUXX