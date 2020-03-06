Black Violin Serenades Escondido

The bad news first: If you didn't already get tickets to White Reaper, the Growlers, or Jamestown Revival, they're all sold out. But that is good news for the thriving music scene, and it's also OK because you can still get tickets for amazing duo Black Violin at California Center for the Arts, Escondido or catch San Francisco rockers the Stone Foxes at Soda Bar. A super bonus on that show is that Fresno duo Strange Vine are opening the show and they're amazing (and some of the kindest guys you can hope to meet.) Around town, you can don your sailor cap for the Yacht Rock Revue at the Observatory, throw on your boots for Blake Shelton at Pechanga Arena, or sip some craft beer while enjoying the Americana vibe of Rio Peligroso at Helix Brewing Company.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, March 6, 2020