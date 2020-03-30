SoundDiego Podcast EP6: About San Diego’s Ken Kramer

Inarguably one of San Diego's most recognizable figures, Ken Kramer has been the host of "About San Diego" (it airs on KPBS Thursdays at 8 p.m.) for more than four decades in one iteration or another — and co-founded SDSU's KCR Radio (which he talks about on the episode), to boot! He's had his ear to the grindstone on San Diego history, legend and lore for years and continues to bring those cherished stories to life on his show. For more information on "About San Diego" and its host, visit his show's site on KPBS.com.

Listen to Episode 6 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/1dadcfa0-3abe-4dff-8a29-d87d1ddb965c

Episode 6 Show Notes:

Ken talked about how the LA radio show "The Big News" — and its host Ralph Story, in particular — spurred his interest in human-interest stories. Here's a little background on Story.

During the origin story about KCR Radio, Ken mentioned Peaches & Herb's "Soothe Me With Your Love." Here it is in all regional-radio pop glory (it never hit any of the pop charts at the time!)

Need a not-so-quick music break? Here's the original 17-minute-long version of "In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida" by San Diego's own Iron Butterfly.

Ever been to Ken's choice of local record shops, Folk Arts Rare Records? Visit it online here, and read this great KPBS article by Megan Burks on the shop's late, great founder, Lou Curtiss.

Never been to Ken's favorite pizza place, Pietro's Cucina Italiana, in La Mesa? Check out their website and place a takeout order!

Here's a great KCRW article on the Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" album cover photoshoot at the San Diego Zoo!

Gregory Page is this episode's Spotlight artist of the week and you can find his featured song "I'm Alive" on his latest album, "A Wild Rose," available at his website, GregoryPage.com. Follow him on Facebook, where he's been livestreaming performances every couple of days.

