Strut Your Stuff

The first time I saw the Struts, it was obvious that they were gonna be stars. It kinda felt like they knew it, too. I mean, pop stars are known for multiple costume changes, but it doesn't happen often with rock bands, but the Struts play by their own rules, and Friday night brings the glam when the band returns to town with a show at SOMA. Around town, ZZ Ward rocks the Belly Up, Dr. Dog play to a sold-out crowd at Observatory, and Dave Hause returns to Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
- The Struts, Star Crawler @ SOMA
- Emo Nite @ Casbah
- Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Northcote @ Soda Bar
- ZZ Ward, Patrick Droney @ Belly Up
- Dr. Dog, Michael Nau @ The Observatory (SOLD OUT)
- Ben Rector @ The Magnolia
- Sibelius & Rachmaninoff @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Fistfights With Wolves, Infinite Shrug @ Bar Pink
- Chulita Vinyl Club Dance Party @ Whistle Stop
- Techniche Residency @ Blonde
- The Waste Aways, Sideshow, Dum Cumpsters @ Ken Club
- Marujah @ De Oro Mine Co
- DJ Grimm and DJ L @ Bar Pink (10:30 p.m.)
- Heliotrope Hot Eight @ Panama 66
- The Purple Ones: Insatiable Tribute to Prince, The Red Cars @ Music Box
- The Tale plus Guests @ Metl
- The Fabulous Pelicans @ Belly Up (Happy Hour 5 p.m.)
- Hours, Meager @ Black Cat Bar
- Elephantricity @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
- Kilikili, Abnormal Mammal, Kate Ward @ Lestat's
- Zach Deputy @ Winston's
- Stephanie Quayle @ Moonshine Beach
- The Illusionists @ Civic Theatre
- Brodie Stewart @ Moonshine Flats
- Helene Grimaud @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (SOLD OUT)
- Together Pangea, Reckling, Silent Island @ The Loft, UCSD
- Eliza & the Delusionals, Lefties, the Fluorescents @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Mojo Strut @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Analog Project @ The Rabbit Hole
- Riot Ten, G-Rex, Throwdown, Jessica Audiffred, Sharps @ House of Blues
- An '80s New Wave Tribute Night with Shadowplay @ Space
- The Expanders, New Leaf, DJ Carlos Culture @ The Holding Company
- It's Never 2L8 @ Fast Times
- Musica en la Plaza: Los Montano @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Rock of Ages @ Park & Rec
- Dan Levenson & Band @ Templar's Hall In Old Poway Park
- The Undertaking (Record Release), Tina Fake, Corporate Citizen @ Pour House
- Nathan James & the Rhythm Scratchers @ Pour House (5:30 p.m.)
- Service Station Presents: Tune Up - Kink With Keith, DJ Jinx Mirage, Pup Rowdy @ The Merrow
- Angry Samoan, DPI, the Yucks, Krisben Wah, Bueno Hearts @ Bancroft Bar
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Calisamba @ 710 Beach Club
- Soulfire @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Mirage @ Wildwood Crossing
- Factory with Ayla Simone, Adam Salter @ The Office
- Thump Juice @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Detoxi, New Skeletal Faces, Shrouds, DJ Wenzo @ Til-Two Club
- Rezonator @ The Kraken
- All-Vinyl Happy Hour w/Monsieur Turbeau @ The Office (6pm)
- DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31
- Groove Mercenaries @ Tio Leo's
- Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Poor, Olds @ Tower Bar
- She Says So @ Mr. Peabody's
- The Routine @ Seven Grand
- Cody Carter & Country Fried @ Renegade
- Mercedes Moore @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Soul Persuaders @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Strange Crew, Good Company @ Navajo Live
- Ram Jam Fridays @ Manhattan Bar
- BB & Co, DJ Pocket @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Wishbone Ash, RDG @ Ramona Mainstage
- Trill Fridays with Guapdad 4000 @ Bassmnt
- Supafly Friday with DJs Charlie Rock & KidRiz @ El Dorado
- Taiki Nulight @ Bang Bang
- Rick Wonder @ Parq
- FNGRS CRSSD presents Spencer Brown @ Spin
- Illenium @ Omnia
- Fourth Fridays with K Nasty @ FLUXX
- Pleasure: Resident Night @ Kava Lounge