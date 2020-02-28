Strut Your Stuff

The first time I saw the Struts, it was obvious that they were gonna be stars. It kinda felt like they knew it, too. I mean, pop stars are known for multiple costume changes, but it doesn't happen often with rock bands, but the Struts play by their own rules, and Friday night brings the glam when the band returns to town with a show at SOMA. Around town, ZZ Ward rocks the Belly Up, Dr. Dog play to a sold-out crowd at Observatory, and Dave Hause returns to Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020