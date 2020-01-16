Phish-ing Expedition

In this world, there are Phish-heads and there are people repelled by said 'heads, but the success of Phish and frontman Trey Anastasio and their numerous tours and festivals annually are no accident. On Thursday, the Trey Anastasio Band performs at the Observatory North Park to a sold-out crowd, and I dare you to just go ahead and ignore those "our license doesn't cover your sweet dance moves" signs -- just for tonight -- and hopefully the staff will look the other way. Around town, the Heavy Guilt play a free show at the Seaport Sessions, or you can get that '60s mod vibe with Manual Scan at the Casbah or check out Ultravox frontman Midge Ure at the Belly Up.

Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020