Phish-ing Expedition

In this world, there are Phish-heads and there are people repelled by said 'heads, but the success of Phish and frontman Trey Anastasio and their numerous tours and festivals annually are no accident. On Thursday, the Trey Anastasio Band performs at the Observatory North Park to a sold-out crowd, and I dare you to just go ahead and ignore those "our license doesn't cover your sweet dance moves" signs -- just for tonight -- and hopefully the staff will look the other way. Around town, the Heavy Guilt play a free show at the Seaport Sessions, or you can get that '60s mod vibe with Manual Scan at the Casbah or check out Ultravox frontman Midge Ure at the Belly Up.
Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
- Trey Anastasio Band @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- Seaport Sessions, with the Heavy Guilt @ Seaport Village (6-8 p.m.)
- Manual Scan, Mittens, Avenue Army @ Casbah
- Midge Ure (Ultravox), Marie Haddad @ Belly Up
- Little Evil, the Oxen, Puerto, Headphone @ Soda Bar
- Blue Öyster Cult @ Pechanga Arena (sold out)
- The Advertisers, Dani Bell @ Metl
- Rio Pelligroso @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- DJ Old Man Johnson @ Bar Pink
- Get Married, the Jaydog, Matt Caskitt & the Breaks @ Tower Bar
- The Mice, Missing Limbs @ Bancroft Bar
- Los Stellarians, featuring S.A. Martinez of 311, the Sleepwalkers @ Music Box
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Chunk @ The Kraken
- Slappers Only! Current Rap/Hyphy/Trap @ Space
- ChocolateL: Afro House and Forward Techno @ Blonde
- Waka @ Fast Times
- Kenny Metcalf As Elton, The Who Generation @ House of Blues
- Sensi Trails "Celebration" Listening Party @ The Holding Company
- Kisstroyer USA, Township Rebellion (Rage Against the Machine Tribute) @ The Holding Company
- Stony Sugarskulls, Violet Dyes @ Pour House
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Graham Gillot @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- La Neve, Kohinoorgasm @ Che Cafe
- Karaoke with Greg @ Wildwood Crossing
- Lady Bunny in "Bunny Butchers Broadway" @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Tim Norton @ De Oro Mine Co
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Kaipora @ Winston's
- Jazz Jam, hosted by Robert Dove @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Dave Gleason Solo @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Dig Deeper, with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Battle of the Bands @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Yo! Columbo DJ Set @ Park & Rec
- Nightbloom @ Rabbit Hole
- Sutton James @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Mercedes Moore @ Tio Leo's
- Jim Allen Band @ Renegade
- An Evening with Paige Koehler, Middle Parts, Find Indigo @ 710 Beach Club
- Global BPM Presents @ Henry's Pub