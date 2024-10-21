City deciding next steps as complaints grow over Pacific Beach park bathrooms

The public bathrooms at Fanuel Street Park in Pacific Beach have been the center of controversy for some neighbors and visitors in Pacific Beach. In a statement to NBC 7, the City of San Diego said maintenance crews have experienced exceedingly unsanitary conditions when cleaning the restrooms.

"Park staff have found trash and debris thrown about the restrooms, urine and feces on the floors and walls, as well as graffiti both inside and outside of the restrooms. Park staff have also found various drug paraphernalia and signs of drug usage in the restrooms, including used needles inserted into toilet ring holders, as well as on the floor," said Benny Cartwright, a Supervising Public Information Officer for the City.

Fanuel Street Park is a popular area for neighbors and visitors. Families, like Jeanie Turpin and her child, come to the park every week to enjoy the playground, sunshine and ocean view. Although she appreciates having the park for her and others to enjoy, there's one part of it that she won't touch: the bathrooms.

"Any time I've even thought about stopping, I'd rather not," said Turpin. "Things like older trash, it'll be like food, sometimes soiled clothing. I'd say I've been in there a few times and there's never usually any toilet paper and you can just tell that someone was in there for quite some time."

The city told NBC 7 that when maintenance crews come in to clean the park, the bathrooms are often locked with unhoused individuals sleeping inside who refuse to leave. The city is exploring a few options to address this, including implementing a park curfew, and adding a security guard to monitor the restrooms. They're solutions that Turpin believes could work.

"That would definitely help. I live out in Santee, right by Santee Lakes, and that whole park closes down at night, it's locked. It has hours and those bathrooms I have never had an issue, to be honest. For comparison," said Turpin.

A woman who spoke to NBC 7 and did not wish to be identified lives feet away from Fanuel Street Park. She said that she has been submitting requests through the city's "Get It Done" app for about a year in the hopes that something would change. She believes that closing the restrooms at night could be a viable solution.

"For requested restroom closures, the City evaluates and investigates all complaints concerning the restroom in question. This evaluation process may involve multiple City departments, but at a minimum will include the Parks and Recreation Department and the San Diego Police Department. The City reviews data pertaining to the restroom in question, including, but not limited to, customer complaints, including those requests made through the City’s Get It Done platform, as well as crime statistics," said Cartwright.

"The evaluation process also includes an in-person assessment to confirm onsite conditions outlined as part of the requested restroom closure. All of the information described above is disseminated and discussed with the Mission Bay Park Committee, the Mayor’s Office, and the Council District Office in which the restroom is located," Cartwright added.

The city said the Fanuel Street Park comfort station, along with all the others within Mission Bay and Shoreline Parks, are cleaned three times per day, seven days per week. Currently Fanuel Street Park is open 24/7. Should the plan move forward, the city said there will need to be a final determination on what hours the park and/or restrooms would be closed. The City would also contract with a third party for security services and portable toilet rental.

"The process described above has already started. The City looks forward to providing updates on its progress towards this restroom closure effort," said Cartwright.