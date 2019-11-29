Sounds Like San Diego: Nov. 30

Let's start with a full disclosure: I was asked to book 10 acoustic artists for the inaugural North Park Live, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. But let's be clear, I only put my name and efforts into projects I believe in, and the idea of strolling through North Park and supporting local businesses while also getting to hear some of our city's best local acoustic talent sounded like a win-win to me. The full schedule is below, and I hope that you bike, bus, walk or park at the garage and make a day of checking out artists like Erik Canzona of the Heavy Guilt, Shelbi Bennett of the Havnauts and the Midnight Pine and Nena Anderson of Brawley. The artists will be moving around so you can either follow them or hop from venue to venue yourself, and it's all free. By nightfall, the Mowgli's and New Politics team up at House of Blues, our pals the Widows play the Ken Club, and it's the rare chance to party with Club Sabbat at the Casbah

Saturday, Nov. 30:

North Park Live & Small Business Saturday: Luc Trahand (12 p.m.), Gaby Aparicio (1 p.m.), Heather Marie (2 p.m.), Nena Anderson (4 p.m.) @ Bivouac Ciderworks Shelbi Bennett (12:15 p.m.), Julia Sage (1:15 p.m.), Erik Canzona (2:15 p.m.), Michael McGraw (3:15 p.m.) @ Working Class Julia Sage (12:15 p.m.), Shelbi Bennett (1:15 p.m.), Michael McGraw (2:15 p.m.), Erik Canzona (3:15 p.m.) @ North Park Brewing Company Gaby Aparicio (12 p.m.), Luc Trahand (1 p.m.), Nena Anderson (2 p.m.), Heather Marie (3 p.m.) @ Tamarindo Nate Donnis (12:30-2 p.m.), Timothy Joseph (2:30-4 p.m.) @ Original 40 Rob Bondurant (12 p.m.) @ 619 Spirits The Whig Out DJs, Dave Gleason Band, Los Muertos @ Bar Pink (1 p.m.) Headmaster, DJ Aaron Wallace @ The Office (1 p.m.) Daisies of April (2-3 p.m., 4-5 p.m.) @ U-31 Burnett's Bliss (4 p.m.) @ Bluefoot

Club Sabbat @ Casbah

Ten Bulls, Drug Hunt, Downers @ Soda Bar

The Mowgli's, New Politics & Plain White Ts @ House of Blues

The Widows, the Joe Blows, DJ Big Swig & Tiki Thomas @ Ken Club

Lady Day: a Billie Holiday Tribute @ Copley Symphony Hall

Wayward Sons, Paging the '90s @ Belly Up

Legend Ent. '90s Throwback featuring Icy Ice, J-Solo & Grimm @ Bar Pink

Black Friday -- 3-Year Anniversary (Gothic/Dark '80s/Post-Punk) @ Whistle Stop

Paperback Writer: the Beatles Experience: @ Sycuan Casino

Staybad @ Blonde

The Cardinal Moon @ Panama 66

Fortunate Youth, Nattali Rize, Kash'd Out @ Music Box

Farnsworth, Kimmi Bitter, Hippy Goods @ Pour House

The Industry, Lost Dakota, Chorduroy @ Che Cafe

Sentios Flamenco @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Strangely Strange, Hellfire Blackout, Dark Alley Dogs, Cunt Punch @ Tower Bar

Small Business Saturday @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Mezzoa, Graveyard Witch, Grail @ Black Cat Bar

The Amandas @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)

Dead 77, Sector 7-G, Dead on the Wire, Rival Squad @ Til-Two Club

Subspecies, Rain on Fridays, Saving the State @ Lestat's

The Hotshot Drifters @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)

Katastro, Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

Country Brunch Live @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)

Robot Rock, DJ Mancat @ The Holding Company

Secret Beach @ Martini's Above Fourth

Bright Eyed Kids @ De Oro Mine Co.

Chris Mosh Mash with Blackcast, Screams of Syrens, the Rookies, Pissed Regardless, Hollow Stage @ Soma Sidestage

Jesse Labelle @ Moonshine Beach

Daniel Bonte @ Moonshine Flats

Underground Lounge @ Winston's (1:30 p.m.)

The Rock & Rollies, Revolt Chix @ Winston's (4 p.m.)

Cappo Kelley, Finnegan Blue @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)

Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing

Ensiferum, Kalmah, Abigail Williams, Aenimus, Helsott @ Brick by Brick

Fleetwood Bigmak @ The Rabbit Hole (10-11 p.m.)

Easy Wind @ Wildwood Crossing

Kirby's Dream Band, Vetivs, Family Jules @ The Merrow

Santa Cruz Sound & Co. @ Fast Times

Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

XXV: the Silver Anniversary Exhibition @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Strictly Business with DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office

Dave Gleason Trio @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

Band Overboard @ 710 Beach Club

Billy Fedak @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)

Too Rude for Sunday @ Mr. Peabody's (9 p.m.)

Bonneville 7 @ Rosie O'Grady's

Sick String Outlaws @ Renegade

'Art of Flamenco' Dinner Show @ Cafe Sevilla

DJ Nvious @ U-31

Random Rhythm @ Tio Leo's

Grim Jim @ Seven Grand

La Diabla @ Manhattan Bar

Funks Most Wanted @ Humphreys Backstage Live (9 p.m.)

The Reflectors @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)

Platinum Vibe, DJ Leorosa @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino

The Verge, DJ Leorosa @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino

Fifth Saturday @ El Dorado

Volac, Phlegmatic Dogs @ Bassmnt

Shiba San @ Spin

Stain Glass, Big Russian Robots @ Navajo Live

Kryoman @ Parq

Hayden @ James @ Bang Bang

Spk Ez by Sweet Sound System @ Kava Lounge

DJs & Dancing @ Henry's Pub

