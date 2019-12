Sounds Like San Diego: Nov. 30

Let's start with a full disclosure: I was asked to book 10 acoustic artists for the inaugural North Park Live, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. But let's be clear, I only put my name and efforts into projects I believe in, and the idea of strolling through North Park and supporting local businesses while also getting to hear some of our city's best local acoustic talent sounded like a win-win to me. The full schedule is below, and I hope that you bike, bus, walk or park at the garage and make a day of checking out artists like Erik Canzona of the Heavy Guilt, Shelbi Bennett of the Havnauts and the Midnight Pine and Nena Anderson of Brawley. The artists will be moving around so you can either follow them or hop from venue to venue yourself, and it's all free. By nightfall, the Mowgli's and New Politics team up at House of Blues, our pals the Widows play the Ken Club, and it's the rare chance to party with Club Sabbat at the Casbah