Sounds Like San Diego: Nov. 30

Let's start with a full disclosure: I was asked to book 10 acoustic artists for the inaugural North Park Live, coinciding with Small Business Saturday. But let's be clear, I only put my name and efforts into projects I believe in, and the idea of strolling through North Park and supporting local businesses while also getting to hear some of our city's best local acoustic talent sounded like a win-win to me. The full schedule is below, and I hope that you bike, bus, walk or park at the garage and make a day of checking out artists like Erik Canzona of the Heavy Guilt, Shelbi Bennett of the Havnauts and the Midnight Pine and Nena Anderson of Brawley. The artists will be moving around so you can either follow them or hop from venue to venue yourself, and it's all free. By nightfall, the Mowgli's and New Politics team up at House of Blues, our pals the Widows play the Ken Club, and it's the rare chance to party with Club Sabbat at the Casbah.
SoundDiego
Music. Community. Culture.
Saturday, Nov. 30:
- North Park Live & Small Business Saturday:
- Luc Trahand (12 p.m.), Gaby Aparicio (1 p.m.), Heather Marie (2 p.m.), Nena Anderson (4 p.m.) @ Bivouac Ciderworks
- Shelbi Bennett (12:15 p.m.), Julia Sage (1:15 p.m.), Erik Canzona (2:15 p.m.), Michael McGraw (3:15 p.m.) @ Working Class
- Julia Sage (12:15 p.m.), Shelbi Bennett (1:15 p.m.), Michael McGraw (2:15 p.m.), Erik Canzona (3:15 p.m.) @ North Park Brewing Company
- Gaby Aparicio (12 p.m.), Luc Trahand (1 p.m.), Nena Anderson (2 p.m.), Heather Marie (3 p.m.) @ Tamarindo
- Nate Donnis (12:30-2 p.m.), Timothy Joseph (2:30-4 p.m.) @ Original 40
- Rob Bondurant (12 p.m.) @ 619 Spirits
- The Whig Out DJs, Dave Gleason Band, Los Muertos @ Bar Pink (1 p.m.)
- Headmaster, DJ Aaron Wallace @ The Office (1 p.m.)
- Daisies of April (2-3 p.m., 4-5 p.m.) @ U-31
- Burnett's Bliss (4 p.m.) @ Bluefoot
- Club Sabbat @ Casbah
- Ten Bulls, Drug Hunt, Downers @ Soda Bar
- The Mowgli's, New Politics & Plain White Ts @ House of Blues
- The Widows, the Joe Blows, DJ Big Swig & Tiki Thomas @ Ken Club
- Lady Day: a Billie Holiday Tribute @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Wayward Sons, Paging the '90s @ Belly Up
- Legend Ent. '90s Throwback featuring Icy Ice, J-Solo & Grimm @ Bar Pink
- Black Friday -- 3-Year Anniversary (Gothic/Dark '80s/Post-Punk) @ Whistle Stop
- Paperback Writer: the Beatles Experience: @ Sycuan Casino
- Staybad @ Blonde
- The Cardinal Moon @ Panama 66
- Fortunate Youth, Nattali Rize, Kash'd Out @ Music Box
- Farnsworth, Kimmi Bitter, Hippy Goods @ Pour House
- The Industry, Lost Dakota, Chorduroy @ Che Cafe
- Sentios Flamenco @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Strangely Strange, Hellfire Blackout, Dark Alley Dogs, Cunt Punch @ Tower Bar
- Small Business Saturday @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Mezzoa, Graveyard Witch, Grail @ Black Cat Bar
- The Amandas @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Dead 77, Sector 7-G, Dead on the Wire, Rival Squad @ Til-Two Club
- Subspecies, Rain on Fridays, Saving the State @ Lestat's
- The Hotshot Drifters @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Katastro, Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Country Brunch Live @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- Robot Rock, DJ Mancat @ The Holding Company
- Secret Beach @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Bright Eyed Kids @ De Oro Mine Co.
- Chris Mosh Mash with Blackcast, Screams of Syrens, the Rookies, Pissed Regardless, Hollow Stage @ Soma Sidestage
- Jesse Labelle @ Moonshine Beach
- Daniel Bonte @ Moonshine Flats
- Underground Lounge @ Winston's (1:30 p.m.)
- The Rock & Rollies, Revolt Chix @ Winston's (4 p.m.)
- Cappo Kelley, Finnegan Blue @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Rock En Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Ensiferum, Kalmah, Abigail Williams, Aenimus, Helsott @ Brick by Brick
- Fleetwood Bigmak @ The Rabbit Hole (10-11 p.m.)
- Easy Wind @ Wildwood Crossing
- Kirby's Dream Band, Vetivs, Family Jules @ The Merrow
- Santa Cruz Sound & Co. @ Fast Times
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- XXV: the Silver Anniversary Exhibition @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Strictly Business with DJs Edroc & KanyeAsada @ The Office
- Dave Gleason Trio @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Band Overboard @ 710 Beach Club
- Billy Fedak @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Too Rude for Sunday @ Mr. Peabody's (9 p.m.)
- Bonneville 7 @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Sick String Outlaws @ Renegade
- 'Art of Flamenco' Dinner Show @ Cafe Sevilla
- DJ Nvious @ U-31
- Random Rhythm @ Tio Leo's
- Grim Jim @ Seven Grand
- La Diabla @ Manhattan Bar
- Funks Most Wanted @ Humphreys Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- The Reflectors @ Humphreys Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Platinum Vibe, DJ Leorosa @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- The Verge, DJ Leorosa @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Fifth Saturday @ El Dorado
- Volac, Phlegmatic Dogs @ Bassmnt
- Shiba San @ Spin
- Stain Glass, Big Russian Robots @ Navajo Live
- Kryoman @ Parq
- Hayden @ James @ Bang Bang
- Spk Ez by Sweet Sound System @ Kava Lounge
- DJs & Dancing @ Henry's Pub
Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.