Nada Surf’s Up

It was definitely a heartbreaker a few months back when indie rock fans found out that Nada Surf's return to the Casbah would conflict with Elbow playing at the House of Blues. On the one hand, Nada Surf tours often and play here every couple of years, but on the other, it's usually in much larger venues than the Casbah. And then you have Elbow, who haven't played in San Diego in ages and who will be just down the way at the House of Blues and it has become a tough call. Nada Surf did sell out back in December, so perhaps your perpetual procrastination will make this decision for you. These aren't the only biggies in town, of course: Soda Bar is sold out with legendary hip-hop act Hieroglyphics, the Paranoyds bring their feisty flavor to Che Cafe, Los Lobos return to San Diego, this time with a show at the Spreckels Theatre, and Iration and Cypress Hill headline the Boomshaka festival at Pechanga Arena.

Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020