Nada Surf’s Up

It was definitely a heartbreaker a few months back when indie rock fans found out that Nada Surf's return to the Casbah would conflict with Elbow playing at the House of Blues. On the one hand, Nada Surf tours often and play here every couple of years, but on the other, it's usually in much larger venues than the Casbah. And then you have Elbow, who haven't played in San Diego in ages and who will be just down the way at the House of Blues and it has become a tough call. Nada Surf did sell out back in December, so perhaps your perpetual procrastination will make this decision for you. These aren't the only biggies in town, of course: Soda Bar is sold out with legendary hip-hop act Hieroglyphics, the Paranoyds bring their feisty flavor to Che Cafe, Los Lobos return to San Diego, this time with a show at the Spreckels Theatre, and Iration and Cypress Hill headline the Boomshaka festival at Pechanga Arena.
Sounds Like San Diego: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
- Nada Surf, Apex Manor, Rosa Rossa @ Casbah (sold out)
- Elbow, Jesca Hoop @ House of Blues
- The Paranoyds, Cat Scan, Oatmeal @ Che Cafe
- Los Lobos @ Spreckels Theatre
- Hieroglyphics, Slap Frost Revue, DJ Matrox @ Soda Bar (sold out)
- The Focke-Wolves, Razor Nights, Deathboys @ Black Cat Bar
- The PettyBreakers, Pompatus of Love @ Belly Up
- Solid Brass @ Dizzy's
- Boomshaka 2020, featuring Iration, Cypress Hill, Don Carlos, the Green, the Movement, KBong, Sensi Trails; hosted by San Diego's own Hirie @ Pechanga Arena
- Farnsworth, Kimmi Bitter, Hllndr @ Pour House
- Neon Beat @ Bar Pink
- '80s vs. '90s, with DJs Gabe Vega and Saul Q @ Whistle Stop
- Back in the Day: Party Jams of the '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s @ Space (9 p.m.)
- Pressure Cracks, End of Everything, Foreign Pain, Arson Choir @ Space (6 p.m.)
- Bump! presents Rebolledo (Pachanga Boys), with Dazzla & Shige @ Blonde
- Miss Erika Davies @ Panama 66
- Zoso (Led Zeppelin tribute), the Black Crowes Revival @ Music Box
- Led Zepagain @ The Magnolia
- Puerto @ Blind Lady Ale House
- Nitro Express @ Pour House (5-8 p.m.)
- Seaside Ramblers, BlackCherry Ligtnin' @ The Kraken
- All Men Are Brothers (Allman Brothers tribute) @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Alvino & the Dwells @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Mara Kaye @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Quel Bordel @ The Holding Company
- Secret Beach @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Los Ingratoz @ Manhattan Bar
- The Rock & Rollies, King Flamingo, Ritual Potion, Dum Cumpsters @ Tower Bar
- Cumbia Nights, with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- R&B Block Party: 1 Year Anniversary, with DJ Alonzo the Mayor, DJ Ayewill, DJ Mr. Bogart, DJ Black, DJ Statz @ Quartyard
- Frankie T. & the Triple B. @ De Oro Mine Co
- Kennady Tracy, My Name Is Chapel, Tommy Ragen @ Lestat's
- Wes Cook Band @ Moonshine Beach
- Three Lane @ Moonshine Flats
- Painted in Light @ Winston's (1:30 p.m.)
- Ristband @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Joe Marcinek Band, Shaun Martin and Kyle Merrill @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Forest Grove, Blood Ponies, Samhears, DJ Wenzo @ Til-Two Club
- Peach Fever @ Brick By Brick
- Puente @ The Rabbit Hole
- El Dorado Slim @ Wildwood Crossing
- Trick: Turns Two @ The Merrow
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Country Brunch Live, with Josh Gallagher @ House of Blues
- Sleeping Giant Music @ Park & Rec
- Strictly Business, with DJs Edroc & Heminguey @ The Office
- Chloe Lou & Rebekkah @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- The Good Pour @ 710 Beach Club
- Cody Carter & Country Fried @ Renegade
- DJ Senema, UFC 246 @ U-31
- Los Sleepwalkers, the Shanghais @ Tio Leo's
- Full Strength Funk @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Sue Palmer @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- The Verge, DJ Miss Dust @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Nitti Gritti, Wuki @ Bassmnt
- Bandaid Brigade @ Acid Vault
- Morgan Page @ Parq
- Overdrive, Kitty Glitter, Techniche @ Spin
- Bad Dog, Blackout (Scoripions tribute) @ Navajo Live
- Struggle Jennings, 2’Live Bre, Fuzz Huzzi @ Ramona Mainstage
- Shabazz @ Fluxx
- Melé @ Bang Bang
- Citadel 003 @ Kava Lounge