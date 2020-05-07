Mariachi el Bronx Bombers: Band Drops Double LP

Cinco de Mayo came and went but not without some great music dropping just in time. Mariachi el Bronx celebrated with the release of their new double LP, “Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2.”

“Loaded with 25 pounding tracks, including 10 unreleased songs highlighted by the single 'Loteria,' the collection also features three never-before-heard demos, unique covers of classics from Prince, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and Roy Orbison, TV themes, and live rarities spanning the group’s ongoing, 14-year career,” bragged a news release issued this week by the band, which has deep San Diego ties.

“We've been wanting to do it for a long time, but we had to streamline it and expedite it because our whole tour ... our whole year ... just got canned, so it ended up being this release that really gave us a purpose, something to do, something to put together, and, honestly, it came out so weird," said frontman Matt Caughthran, who, like the other members of MEB, also performs in the punk-band alter ego The Bronx. "There was so much stuff -- I knew with El Bronx that we had a ton of stuff like B-sides and covers and all that stuff, but putting it all together turned into a real labor of love.... I worked my ass off on it. Believe me, we all did.”

So how are things going in Orange County during the coronavirus pandemic?

“People are fed up because they wanna work, they can't pay their bills.... but it's a little ridiculous, people needing to go to the beach when people are dying and stuff like that,” Caughthran said. “It's a crazy time, so I just try tp focus on things that I can focus on, like music.”

"Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2" is available on all streaming sites, along with an exclusive hard copy limited edition collector's vinyl that can be combined into a special edition Mariachi el Bronx merch bundle. Both the vinyl and bundle are only available through May 8 via the band's official website.

We at SoundDiego are proud to say that Mariachi el Bronx headlined at SoundDiego LIVE back in October 2014 at the Office in North Park. That may have been the loudest crowd we've ever had at one of our events -- Ed.