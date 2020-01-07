Kesha Takes ‘High Road’ to San Diego

'TiK ToK,' the days are now counting down to May 2 — because that's when chart-topping pop goddess Kesha makes her grand return to San Diego!

The Grammy-nominated singer's fans will want to visit this link on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m., when general admission tickets officially go on sale for the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre show.

Announced Tuesday morning, the tour — which also boasts New Orleans' "Queen of Bounce" superstar Big Freedia (who was featured on SoundDiego TV recently) as its opener — coincides with the release of Kesha's upcoming fourth studio album, "High Road," which is due out on Jan. 31. To-date, three singles have dropped from the record: "Raising Hell," "My Own Dance" and "Resentment."

During a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, she explained the the creation of "High Road" was markedly different than that of her last studio album, 2017's "Rainbow," saying that she "reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that's always been a part of me — and in this process, I have had the most fun I've ever had making a record."

Many of you may remember her last time through San Diego back in July of last year at Harrah's Resort SoCal. Before that, she went out in 2018 on a co-headlining trek with none other than Macklemore.

Of course, we don't have to tell you that Kesha is one of the best-selling artists in recent history — she's sold more than 71 million records in the U.S. alone and was listed as the 26th top selling artist on Billboard's decade-end charts from 2010-19.

More importantly, she's a courageous trailblazer who helped spearhead the #MeToo movement, which took hold of the world over the last couple of years and has become (and continues to be) a powerful catalyst for equality and societal change.

Kesha's 2020 Tour Dates

April 23: Sugar Land, TX , Smart Financial Centre

April 25: Irving, TX , The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26: Austin, TX , ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1: Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Concert Theater **

May 2: San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre **

May 6: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl **

May 8: San Francisco, CA, The Masonic **

May 9: San Jose, CA, San Jose Civic **

May 11: Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom **

May 13: Council Bluffs, IA, Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

May 14: Kansas City, MO, Starlight Amphitheater **

May 16: Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17: Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19: Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

May 20: Minneapolis, MN, The Armory **

May 22: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom **

May 23: Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25: St. Louis, MO, To be announced **

May 27: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia **

May 28: New York, NY, Pier 17 **

May 30: Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Grand Theater **

May 31: Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

June 2: Washington, D.C., The Anthem **

June 5: Windsor, ON, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

**confirmed with Big Freedia