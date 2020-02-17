belly up

Hot Night in the City

The Jefferson Airplane veterans of Electric Hot Tuna plug in at the Belly Up on Monday.

By Rosemary Bystrak

SD Music Foundation

Sounds Like San Diego, Feb. 17

  • Moxi and Loon, Snakes and Crows, Overself @ Casbah
  • Devon Baldwin, Olivia Grace, Wens @ Soda Bar
  • '80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow
  • Electric Hot Tuna @ Belly Up (sold out)
  • Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
  • Ingested, Visceral Disgorge, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cabal, Splattered @ Brick by Brick
  • Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
  • Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
  • Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
  • Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
  • Open Mic @ Lestat's

