Hot Night in the City

Sounds Like San Diego, Feb. 17
- Moxi and Loon, Snakes and Crows, Overself @ Casbah
- Devon Baldwin, Olivia Grace, Wens @ Soda Bar
- '80s Nite, with DJ Junior & Guests @ The Merrow
- Electric Hot Tuna @ Belly Up (sold out)
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Ingested, Visceral Disgorge, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Cabal, Splattered @ Brick by Brick
- Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Julio de la Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Blues Jam and Workshop @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Open Mic, with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Open Mic @ Lestat's