San Diego Bound to Fall for Black Keys

The Black Keys announced they are heading to San Diego for a show this summer.

The “Gold on the Ceiling” Grammy winners announced Monday they would be playing in South Bay at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 12. Locals haven’t had to wait that long for the garage blues duo, who are currently out on their Let’s Rock tour, to play in San Diego. The band was last here in November, when they played Pechanga Arena with Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams.

Tickets for the Black Keys hit the Internet at 10 a.m. on Friday.