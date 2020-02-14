Belt One Out for Valentine’s Day

When I found out Chastity Belt was playing the Casbah on Valentine's Day, I thought there had to be a punchline somewhere in that, but it just hasn't come to me. Their new record is getting some heavy rotation in my household, so it's no surprise this one sold out. Meanwhile, the California Honeydrops kick off a sold-out two-night stand at Belly Up, Naughty By Nature play a Valentine's Party at the Holding Company, Sitting on Stacy play at SOMA. I have to give a super-special shout out to Chris Farren, who's playing the Voodoo Room at the House of Blues. I've loved his music since back in the Fake Problems days, and if I could be in two places at once, I would be.
Sound Like San Diego: Feb. 14, 2020
- Chastity Belt, Total Heat, Hugh F @ Casbah
- Naughty By Nature @ The Holding Company
- The California Honeydrops @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Chris Farren, Retirement Party, MacSeal @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Sitting on Stacy, Cardboard Boxer, Strawberry Army, Los Shadows @ SOMA
- Imagery Machine, Mittens, the Havnauts, Strawberry Moons @ Soda Bar
- Walk Off the Earth @ The Magnolia
- Azucar, La Sonora Tropicana @ The Observatory
- The Harlem Globetrotters @ Pechanga Arena
- Keepers, Sixers @ Whistle Stop
- Dunekat @ Bar Pink
- Skillet Licorice @ Panama 66
- Amor Prohibido a Tribute to Selena, ¡Caliente Bailamos! Latin Dance Party, with DJ Unite, DJ Richie and the Deseo Dancers @ Music Box
- Leonard Patton presents his 12th annual Valentine Day tribute to “Pops & Ella” @ Dizzy's
- California Ballet Company presents The Rock & Blues Project @ Balboa Theatre
- Love Me Tonight, with Norm Louis and Emily Skinner @ Copley Symphony Hall
- Josh Rosenblum Band @ Metl
- The Halfrekan, Yazi, Dayfade, Deguzee @ Black Cat Bar
- Suicide Silence, Bad Omens, OH, Sleeper, Thousand Below, Bloodline @ Brick By Brick
- I Love You Fest II @ Che Cafe
- Farm Truck @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Knights of Monte Carlo, DJ Green T @ Winston's
- Lauren Davidson @ Moonshine Beach
- Seth Cook @ Moonshine Flats
- Calamity @ De Oro Mine Co
- Kimmi Bitter @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Liz Grace @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)
- Modern Day Moonshine @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)
- Tome, Spider, C.O.D., Vile Life @ Tower Bar
- Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary Celebration @ House of Blues
- REO Speedwagon; Sir, Please @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
- John January and Linda Berry Band @ Fast Times
- Rock en Espanol, with Zenith @ Border X Brewing
- Justin Froese @ Park & Rec
- Psydecar @ Pour House (9 p.m.)
- Joe Wood & the Lonely Ones @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Synrgy, Nothing Special @ 710 Beach Club
- Soulfire @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Totally '80s Band @ Wildwood Crossing
- Love Factory, with DJs Ayla Simone & Adam Salter @ The Office
- Manouche Five @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Surfer Joe, Zamman, the Scimitars @ Til-Two Club
- DJ Freeman @ U-31
- The Siers Brothers @ Tio Leo's
- Patrick Howard Trampus Band @ Renegade
- Phil Vassar @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.)
- Chosen Arrow, Ophelia Vibe @ Navajo Live
- Blackcherry Lightnin' @ The Kraken
- Forward Motion, DJ LeoRosa @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Yung Pinch @ Bassmnt
- Gasolina! @ El Dorado
- Never Dull @ Bang Bang
- Yung Pinch @ Bassmnt
- Craig Smoove @ Fluxx
- Fred Falke x Zen Freeman @ Spin
- Club Musae @ Boar Cross'n