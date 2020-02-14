Belt One Out for Valentine’s Day

When I found out Chastity Belt was playing the Casbah on Valentine's Day, I thought there had to be a punchline somewhere in that, but it just hasn't come to me. Their new record is getting some heavy rotation in my household, so it's no surprise this one sold out. Meanwhile, the California Honeydrops kick off a sold-out two-night stand at Belly Up, Naughty By Nature play a Valentine's Party at the Holding Company, Sitting on Stacy play at SOMA. I have to give a super-special shout out to Chris Farren, who's playing the Voodoo Room at the House of Blues. I've loved his music since back in the Fake Problems days, and if I could be in two places at once, I would be.

Sound Like San Diego: Feb. 14, 2020