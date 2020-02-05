Armin Will Hammer SOMA

It seems like such a busy time in San Diego, and we're not even close to the really, really busy times here, like the build-up to SxSW and Coachella, but that's good for all of us because in challenging times, it's good to get out and interact with other like-minded humans. At the Casbah, Melvins return for another sold out show which is no surprise seeing as they've pretty much sold out every show they've ever played there year after year. Meanwhile, rock en español favorites Caifanes play a sold out show at House of Blues, and Atmosphere plays a sold out show at the Observatory. If you're not holding tickets to any of those, maybe you wanna dance your face off to Armin Van Buuren at Soma, catch legend Alan Parsons at the Magnolia, and Japanese doom metal band Church of MIsery slay Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 5, 2020