Armin Will Hammer SOMA

It seems like such a busy time in San Diego, and we're not even close to the really, really busy times here, like the build-up to SxSW and Coachella, but that's good for all of us because in challenging times, it's good to get out and interact with other like-minded humans. At the Casbah, Melvins return for another sold out show which is no surprise seeing as they've pretty much sold out every show they've ever played there year after year. Meanwhile, rock en español favorites Caifanes play a sold out show at House of Blues, and Atmosphere plays a sold out show at the Observatory. If you're not holding tickets to any of those, maybe you wanna dance your face off to Armin Van Buuren at Soma, catch legend Alan Parsons at the Magnolia, and Japanese doom metal band Church of MIsery slay Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Feb. 5, 2020
- Melvins, Hepa.Titus, C***s @ Casbah (sold out)
- Caifanes @ House of Blues (sold)
- Armin van Buuren @ SOMA
- Live Nation & Casbah present Atmosphere, Nikki Jean, DJ Keezy @ Observatory North Park (sold out)
- Danko Jones, Junkyard, the Focke Wolves @ Brick by Brick
- Alan Parsons Live Project @ The Magnolia
- Church of Misery, Black Wizard, Nebula Drag @ Soda Bar
- Matisyahu, Boostive @ Music Box
- Death Cab for Karaoke @ The Office
- Daring Greatly, Sister Speak @ Belly Up
- VJ Grimm @ Bar Pink
- Heavy Metal Bingo @ Bar Pink (free, 7-9 p.m.)
- Razor Nights, Mistress 77, DJ Miggs, Jesse Jamz @ Whistle Stop
- Yardie Party @ The Merrow
- Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach
- Blu Anxxiety, New Skeletal Faces, the Passengers, Gritos, DJDisorder @ Space
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Fish & the Seaweeds Psychedelic Wednesday @ The Holding Company
- Kes O'hara @ Metl
- Sneaky Tiki Ukulele @ Fast Times
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Pro Jam @ Wildwood Crossing
- Ease Up, the Irie Band @ Winston's
- Reggae Jame @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Rumba Descarga @ Border X Brewing
- The Charles Burton Blues Band @ The Kraken
- Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- First Wednesdays: Leonard Patton, Legends of Soul @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Dance Klassique, with Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Linda Lavin @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Kayla Ray @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- KSON Country DJ @ Renegade
- Viva DiConcini, Ophelia Vibe @ Navajo Live
- Karaoke @ Bancroft Bar
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Hank Easton & Keni Yarbro @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic, with featured artist Ryan Blair @ 710 Beach Club