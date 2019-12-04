Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 5

Thursday might be the best night of music in San Diego this month, and since things typically slow down the closer we get to Christmas, you probably want to take advantage of all of the incredible live music options available. At the Belly Up, Brooklyn indie-rockers DIIV play a sold-out show, but you can still get tickets to see New Zealand's Unknow Mortal Orchestra at the Observatory. Marco Benevento brings his unique sound to the Casbah, where he'll perform two sets, and while it's been some time since their last show in town, Battles are back with a show at the Loft at UCSD. Pechanga Arena will be packed for 91X's big night with The 1975 and Fashion Jackson, among others, and hardcore throwback Judge performs at the Che Cafe, bringing back those late '80s and early '90s Revelation Records vibes. It's possible that there are just too many great shows to picke from, but we'll take those nights when they come.

Thursday, Dec. 5:

Seaport Sessions with Action Andy & the Hi-Tones @ Seaport Village (discussion 6-7 p.m., music 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.)

DIIV, Froth, Storefront Church @ Belly Up (sold out)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Divide and Dissolve @ Observatory North Park

Battles @ The Loft

91X Presents the 1975, Catfish & the Bottlemen, iDKHOW, Fashion Jackson @ Pechanga Arena

Judge, Down to Nothing, Retaliate, Headcount @ Che Cafe

Marco Benevento @ Casbah

Reagan Youth, Revolt-Chix, Midnight Track @ Soda Bar

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Black Flag, the Dickies, the Linecutters @ House of Blues

The Slackers, Viernes 13, Soul Ska, Gabriela Penka @ Music Box

Body of Light, S. Product, Adios Mundo Cruel, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ Whistle Stop

Greyson Chance @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

Noche Latina Con Michelle y Jacueline @ The Merrow

The Surf Birdz @ Humphrey's Backstage Live

Decent Criminal, Allweather, Le Saboteur @ Tower Bar

Kill Devil Hill, Shield of Snakes, Warpath @ Brick By Brick

Daryl Sherman @ Martini's Above Fourth

Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand

Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)

Jacob Jolliff, Travis Oliver @ Winston's

Nikki Hill, Jesse & the Rock n Roll Three, DJ Stack Aly @ Til-Two Club

Dave Gleason Solo @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado

DJ Qure @ The Office

Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing

Casey Donahew, Chancey Williams @ Moonshine Beach

Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live

Rip Carson & the Valiants @ Tio Leo's

Cumbia Machin @ Manhattan Bar

