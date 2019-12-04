Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 5

Thursday might be the best night of music in San Diego this month, and since things typically slow down the closer we get to Christmas, you probably want to take advantage of all of the incredible live music options available. At the Belly Up, Brooklyn indie-rockers DIIV play a sold-out show, but you can still get tickets to see New Zealand's Unknow Mortal Orchestra at the Observatory. Marco Benevento brings his unique sound to the Casbah, where he'll perform two sets, and while it's been some time since their last show in town, Battles are back with a show at the Loft at UCSD. Pechanga Arena will be packed for 91X's big night with The 1975 and Fashion Jackson, among others, and hardcore throwback Judge performs at the Che Cafe, bringing back those late '80s and early '90s Revelation Records vibes. It's possible that there are just too many great shows to picke from, but we'll take those nights when they come.
Thursday, Dec. 5:
- Seaport Sessions with Action Andy & the Hi-Tones @ Seaport Village (discussion 6-7 p.m., music 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.)
- DIIV, Froth, Storefront Church @ Belly Up (sold out)
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Divide and Dissolve @ Observatory North Park
- Battles @ The Loft
- 91X Presents the 1975, Catfish & the Bottlemen, iDKHOW, Fashion Jackson @ Pechanga Arena
- Judge, Down to Nothing, Retaliate, Headcount @ Che Cafe
- Marco Benevento @ Casbah
- Reagan Youth, Revolt-Chix, Midnight Track @ Soda Bar
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Black Flag, the Dickies, the Linecutters @ House of Blues
- The Slackers, Viernes 13, Soul Ska, Gabriela Penka @ Music Box
- Body of Light, S. Product, Adios Mundo Cruel, DJ Vaughn Avakian @ Whistle Stop
- Greyson Chance @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Noche Latina Con Michelle y Jacueline @ The Merrow
- The Surf Birdz @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Decent Criminal, Allweather, Le Saboteur @ Tower Bar
- Kill Devil Hill, Shield of Snakes, Warpath @ Brick By Brick
- Daryl Sherman @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Jacob Jolliff, Travis Oliver @ Winston's
- Nikki Hill, Jesse & the Rock n Roll Three, DJ Stack Aly @ Til-Two Club
- Dave Gleason Solo @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Casey Donahew, Chancey Williams @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Rip Carson & the Valiants @ Tio Leo's
- Cumbia Machin @ Manhattan Bar
Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.