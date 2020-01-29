A Higher Power

In 2018, Tower of Power celebrated 50 years as a band. Their longevity is super-rare in music, and the fact that they're still touring and selling out venues is a testimony to how beloved the band is, particularly as a band you have to see live. Wednesday's Belly Up show is already sold out, but now you will know to snatch those tickets the next time they coming back to town. Around town, the Casbah hosts Disco Goth night with Glass Spells headlining, Soda Bar gets in the hip-hop game, and Never Say Die plays your favorite emo jams at The Office.

Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 29, 2020: