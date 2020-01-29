A Higher Power

In 2018, Tower of Power celebrated 50 years as a band. Their longevity is super-rare in music, and the fact that they're still touring and selling out venues is a testimony to how beloved the band is, particularly as a band you have to see live. Wednesday's Belly Up show is already sold out, but now you will know to snatch those tickets the next time they coming back to town. Around town, the Casbah hosts Disco Goth night with Glass Spells headlining, Soda Bar gets in the hip-hop game, and Never Say Die plays your favorite emo jams at The Office.
Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 29, 2020:
- Tower of Power @ Belly Up
- Disco Goth, with Glass Spells, EST, Body Salt @ Casbah
- Mike Xavier Presents Hip-Hop & Poetry Night @ Soda Bar
- Queensrÿche, John 5, Eve to Adam @ Music Box
- Emo Nite, with Never Say Die, Death Cab for Karaoke DJ Jay Nightride @ The Office
- Higher Power, Life’s Question, Absence of Mine, Spirited Away @ Che Cafe
- Rock Lotto @ Bar Pink
- Heavy Metal Bingo @ Bar Pink (7-9 p.m.)
- Bitter Kiddos, King Flamingo, Foreign Lifeform @ The Merrow
- Ferocious Few, Stony Sugarskull, Moxi & Loon @ Til-Two Club
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Psychedelic Wednesdays, with Fish & the Seaweeds @ The Holding Company
- Blue J @ Metl
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- R&B Wednesdays, with Robert Cowan @ The Kraken
- Original Music Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Boss Jazz, with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- Dance Klassique, with DJs Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Leslie Jordan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Acoustic Clubhouse @ Navajo Live
- Open Mic, with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Ron’s Garage Band @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic/Featured Band: Aaron Night @ 710 Beach Club