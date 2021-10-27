Watch NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 on New Amazon FireTV Apps

A new app from NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 makes it easy for more than 50 million Amazon FireTV users to watch the latest news, sports, weather and more.

The new NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 apps bring the same great experience from our Roku and AppleTV apps to the Amazon FireTV platform.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Through these new apps, you can watch original content designed for streaming platforms, browse coverage of the biggest news stories of the day and watch select live local newscasts.

You can also find investigations from NBC 7 like " Breakdown" and our Regional Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series, "Stolen." Also on our app: Rebound, a digital-first series that highlights local businesses across the county making their way through the pandemic.

For the Telemundo 20 app, you will find En Profundidad, a section dedicated to in-depth coverage of the latest topics relevant to both sides of the border.

The apps also deliver our state-of-the-art weather news, including the latest forecasts, live radar, an hour-by-hour forecast and the 10-day forecast.

“We are excited to offer the San Diego region a more personalized experience when and where they want it,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20.

Click here to download the app for NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 from Amazon’s FireTV app store — you can initiate the download on a computer or phone, and it will load on your FireTV device.