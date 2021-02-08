barrio logan

‘Creativity Connects People': Spoken-Word Artist Speaks Self Into Existence

He grew up watching Def Poetry Jam and knew this was passion.

By Lindsey Hood

Ramel Wallace is a man who wears many hats: marketer, lecturer, board member, CEO and spoken word artist.

"Part of my passion and my drive is to help other people find out who they are and what their identity is, and I found that creativity is one of the main things that connects people," Wallace said.

"It was a way to to speak yourself into existence," Wallace said.

Wallace is a native San Diegan whose grandmother moved from Pensacola, Florida and set up roots in Barrio Logan. Wallace grew up exploring his community and created his company The Holyfield on the corner of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street. He is one of the original founders of "thChrch" a Barrio Logan art gallery that has since closed and reopened in in El Paso, Texas.

"If you learn about your identity and who you are and where you came from, you'll learn that a lot of us have similar stories," Wallace said.

Wallace said he is always looking for a good conversation. In his 9-to-5 job, he is the communications manager for a local marketing and communications company. He is also the host of Creative Mornings San Diego.

Wallace said he is the most creative guy in San Diego and in 2015 Delta Airlines agreed, awarding him the “2015 Delta Innovation Award.”

Learn more about Wallace at his website.

