What Would You Do If You Saw a Hate Crime?

In the wake of the surge in attacks against Asian Americans, a new initiative is being launched to give people the tools to step in and intervene. It does not have to be direct intervention; indirect intervention can also de-escalate a situation.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice, a civil rights organization out of Los Angeles, is launching the first-ever bystander intervention initiative that follows the "five D’s" of de-escalation.

Distract: Pretend to be lost, cause a commotion, ask for the time.

Delegate: Find someone in a position of authority and ask them for help in intervening in the situation.

Delay: Even if you cannot act in the moment, check with the victim after the incident is over, and show support.

Direct intervention: It can be risky, but if you feel safe, speak up and tell the harasser what is being done or said is not okay.

Document: Record a video of the incident with time and date.

“I think there are many ways in which people can respond, find a safe way to do so, but make sure to recognize (the situation), and do something,” said co-chair of the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, Kent Lee.

Besides launching the initiative, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles is also promoting a series of online workshops to teach people about bystander intervention methods.